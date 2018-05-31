  • National Donut Day 2018: Where you can get your donut fix in the Jacksonville area

    If you're looking for any donut deals for National Donut Day 2018 here's your all inclusive list:

    • Dunkin Donuts - get a free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage.
    • Edible Arrangements - get one free Edible Donut featuring Granny Smith apples dipped in chocolate.
    • Krispy Kreme - one free donut of your choice, no purchase necessary.
    • Papa John's - with any pizza purchase, get a free order of donut holes.
    • Walmart - one free glazed donut will be given to customers in-store.
    • Winn-Dixie - 50 percent discount on all donuts sold in their in-store bakeries.

    Local Donuts

    Cinotti's Bakery - limited time only pumpkin donuts.
    1523 Penman Rd., Jacksonville Beach, FL

    Donut Shoppe - with 21 varieties of donuts, the Donut Shoppe has been open since 1962.
    1535 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL

    Good Dough Artisan Donuts - free mini cardamom sugar donuts while supplies last.
    1636 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville, FL

    The Mini Bar - free drip coffee all day, enter for a chance to win free donuts for a year.
    1300 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL

