0 Naval Station Mayport home visitation program helps new parents adjust

The birth of a baby can be an exciting and stressful time for any family.

But for military families, it can bring a whole new set of challenges.

Naval Station Mayport’s New Parent Support Home Visitation Program is meant to make the transition a little easier.

A sign on new mom Jordyn Raley’s front door says, “Family, Friends, Freedom.”

But when her husband, Navy Sonar Technician Kenneth Raley II, is defending our country’s freedom, family and friends can be far away.

“In the military community, we are constantly moving. And we don’t know when we’re moving or where we’re moving sometimes. We spontaneously have to pick up our lives. And in that case, we don’t always have people to help us,” said Raley.

But Raley does have New Parent Support Specialist Malisa Dwyer.

Dwyer’s home visits help military families who are expecting or have young children.

“Babies do not come with books. There’s no dictionary to tell you what’s going to happen,” said Dwyer.

Home visitors help with prenatal and postnatal care, educate parents on their kids’ developmental stages, and connect them to resources in the community.

“She’s held my hand through our pregnancy, after delivery and continuing through six months. We’ll probably have them up until they cut us off,” said Raley.

New parent support can also be a big help when babies are born while dad is deployed.

If you want more information on Naval Station Mayport’s Fleet and Family Support Center programs, call 904-270-6600, extension 1700.



