0 Horseback riders search for missing Nassau County mom Jolene Cummings

The search for a missing mother in Nassau County was unsuccessful Saturday.

Volunteers with the Nassau County mounted patrol searched a wooded area in Hilliard after a tip through Crimestoppers. But no new clues were discovered.

It’s been nearly a week since family and friends have seen Joleen Cummings.

Action News Jax's Courtney Cole learned deputies will launch another search, using horses to look for Cummings, on Saturday.

Tangles Hair Salon in Fernandina Beach was the last place anyone saw Joleen Cummings, last Saturday evening.

"At this point, we’re all just real emotional over it. We just want her found safely,” said Jim Simmons, the owner of Tangles Hair Salon.

Simmons said the salon has been shut down for a few days following her disappearance.

He said detectives have been searching the salon for any clues that could help them figure out what might have happened to Cummings.

"Since she’s worked for us, she has done this one time before, but I believe she was in contact with her mom,” Simmons said.

He said what makes this time different is her lack of contact with her three children.

"I can guarantee you one thing, she’d never be out of contact with her children this long," Simmons said.

Investigators found Cummings' SUV on Tuesday in a Home Depot parking lot.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office said it has received many tips, but none of them have helped move the case forward.

Cummings' ex-boyfriend, Jason Gee, was arrested on Tuesday on a probation violation.

Gee is currently a person of interest in her disappearance.

Cole spoke to the Nassau County undersheriff on Friday night and said he doesn’t have any new information to share at this time.

The Sheriff's Office urges anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477). The NCSO is also seeking information from anyone who had an appointment, or stopped into the Tangles Salon, located at 74315, Florida A1A, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 on Saturday, May 12 to contact Detective Beazley at (904) 548-4005.

