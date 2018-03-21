NCSO: Vomit-covered woman arrested after huffing binge at Callahan Walgreens

REPORT: Yulee man caught masturbating at Walmart
A Callahan woman was arrested after she repeatedly inhaled compressed air bottles over the course of six hours, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said.
Tammy Irvin, 34, had vomit on her shirt and was still clutching a bottle of compressed air when confronted by a deputy in a Walgreens parking lot on March 20, the report said.
The heater in her Ford F-150 was turned on to the highest setting, consistent with heating a bottle of compressed air, the report said. The arresting deputy said three other bottles were on the floorboard of the truck.
Employees of the Walgreens said that Irvin bought a bottle of compressed air at 10:21 a.m., a second at 12:09 p.m., a third at 1:38 p.m. and a fourth at 3:58 p.m.
Irvin told deputies said she was just going to sit in her truck and "not go anywhere."
Irvin is charged with inhalation of a dangerous chemical.
