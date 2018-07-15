  • Neighbor: Child bitten by dog in Jacksonville

    By: Brittney Donovan

    A child was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog in Jacksonville, according to a neighbor.

    Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating on Herrick Drive off Merrill Road.

    Jacksonville Fire Rescue said first responders were called to the scene for a dog bite.

    Someone was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to JFRD.

    A neighbor said he was lying inside a home two doors down when he heard someone screaming for help.

    He said his family members ran to their neighbor's home, where they found a child badly hurt.

    He said the child was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

