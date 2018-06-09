0 Neighbor who called 911 to get help for victim in West 29th St. shooting talks to Action News Jax

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman shot multiple times on Friday morning in Moncrief.

She believes she was targeted because she is a transgender woman and has asked Action News Jax not to be identified.

She is now recovering in the hospital.

Transgender shooting victims this year:

Action News Jax Courtney Cole spoke to the neighbor who called 911.

Tori has lived off of West 29th and Stuart for three years and admits, while Moncrief is known for its violence, her block is quiet.

But on Friday morning, she was startled by a knock on the door.

"It was like 4 o’clock this morning, I heard the doorbell like crazy, knocking—it scared me so, you know, I came to the door, ‘who is it?'”

Then Tori says she got this response:

"'I’ve been shot, call the police, call 911.' I got my phone, called 911, I didn’t open my door…"

At least not until help arrived.

"I seen the ambulance and I came out...and the fire department and blood was everywhere,” Tori told Action News Jax.

Tori says she didn't see the victim, but assumed it was a woman.

JSO says the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Action News Jax is working with JSO to learn what the circumstances are surrounding the shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office credits the use of the ‘Shot-Spotter’ for helping them to get to the scene so quickly.

The law enforcement agency say they've been using Shot-Spotter since July 2017.

They are devices attached to streetlights that tell officers, in a matter of seconds, how many shots were fired and where. This allows them to get to victims and potential evidence—a lot sooner.

Here's how it works:

This device uses acoustic sensors that are strategically placed.

They capture the time and audio associated with the sounds that may represent gunfire.

Expertly trained acoustic analysts review all of this information and confirm if the events are gun fire.

And it only typically takes 30-45 seconds for police to be alerted.

One neighbor says she's glad they have Shot-Spotter on her block.

"It lets the police know when something is going on in this area that doesn't need to be going on,” Candace Gay told Action News Jax.

ACCORDING TO INFORMATION PROVIDED BY JSO, SHOT-SPOTTER:

It costs $325,000 for the hardware for 5 square miles alone.

JSO would not specify where they're located or how many there are in Jacksonville.

Installation costs $100,000.

Training cost $10,000 with an annual fee of $325,000.

While the Shot-Spotter technology is advanced, JSO still needs your help solving crimes just like this one.

Detectives are still working to learn circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (866) 845 - TIPS.

