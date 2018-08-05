0 Neighbors, first responders blindsided by FPL implosion

Jacksonville residents said they were completely blindsided by towers being exploded at the Cedar Bay Generating Plant.

Florida Power and Light told Action News Jax they bought Cedar Bay and shut it down in 2016.

This was the first of three of plants they’re shutting down.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office also said they weren't made aware of the planned implosion.

"I've got a dog is scared the dog have to death but you know where the house shaking and all that you don't know what's going on," said Melody Fullard, a neighbor.

Neighbors say they were left guessing after loud explosions started going off Saturday morning in north Jacksonville.

"It would have been nice to know you know," she said.

JSO and JFRD both tell Action News Jax they were blind sided as well.

JSO’s spokesperson Melissa Bujeda says officers were dispatched in reference to ‘some sort of unknown explosion.’

JFRD tells us they '...found out through calls...'

A spokesperson from FPL, Sarah Gatewood, said, “We are demolishing the plant now, which includes implosion of the cooling tower and other plant components. The full cleanup of the site will take place over the next several weeks.”

Neighbors are hoping there isn’t repeated in the future.

"Should have gave some type of notice that this was going to happen," Fullard said.

I responded to FPL’s email asking them to specifically address what was done to notify the public, but have not yet received a response.

🚨 for those of you in the Oceanway area who heard an explosion...it's NOT an emergency. FPL imploded Cedar Bay in a planned event 🚨 — Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) August 4, 2018

Viewer sent @ActionNewsJax this photo following the FPL Cedar Bay plant implosion. The event made the air a bit smokey immediately following the demolition. pic.twitter.com/8o0BvauM4N — Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) August 4, 2018

