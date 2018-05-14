0 Neighbors: Guns, SUV stolen from Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Neighbors say thieves got away with guns and an SUV after a string of thefts in a Jacksonville neighborhood.

One neighbor in the Broadwater community said her new surveillance camera captured video of someone trying to get inside her car on Marshview Drive Sunday morning.

“Early this morning at 4:50 a.m., our phones went off saying they had detected action outside of our driveway,” the woman, who did not want to be identified, said.

She said the person walked away after a security light turned on.

A few hours later, a woman who lives on the same street posted on the Nextdoor app saying her 2017 Toyota Highlander with tag number AZTW79 was stolen.

Neighbors say it’s the latest in a string of thefts in the neighborhood since the beginning of May.

“There were four cars on the main road of the neighborhood that were broken into, they were unlocked,” Neighbor Andrea Hartford said. “A JSO officer told me two of those cars had guns in them that were stolen.”

One victim said she believes her car was unlocked when a thief stole her “Tiffany-blue” gun.

She said she and her fiancé installed a security camera and lights after the theft, and she believes the lights deterred the thieves on Sunday.

Another neighbor told Action News Jax that her surveillance system captured video of someone peering into her home earlier this month.

“It is surprising because we don’t hear about that kind of crime anywhere around here really, but you know it can happen anywhere,” Hartford said.

She said she now keeps her blinds closed at night, and is hesitant to leave cars parked in the driveway rather than the garage.

