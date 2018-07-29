Neighbors join Downtown Council members in painting Jags paw prints

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday for the annual Painting of the PawPrints along Bay Street, stretching from the base of the Main Street Bridge to TIAA Bank Field.
Jaxson de Ville, the Jacksonville Jaguars' mascot, joined fans, residents and government officials as they painted over 330 paw prints.
Jacksonville City Council President Aaron Bowman and his wife Debbie painted the first paw print at 7:45 a.m.
The Painting of the PawPrints is considered the unofficial kickoff to the Jaguars season.
Preseason starts Thursday, Aug. 9 when the Jaguars take on the New Orleans Saints.
This event began in 1995 and has grown into an annual family-friendly event that draws hundreds of attendees.
“I am blown away by the response to PawPrints this year. It is incredible to see how much the community and Jags fans love this event. We’re honored to help kick off the 2018 Jaguars season!” said Kimberly Gill, committee chair of the PawPrints event for the JAX Chamber Downtown Council.
