  • Neighbors skeptical of plans for Baymeadows Park in Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    Jacksonville city leaders announced plans for a new residential and commercial development on the site of the former Baymeadows Golf Club on Wednesday.

    Neighbors tell Action News Jax they’ve watched the area fall into disrepair since 2004.

    “If it’s done right and it’s done tastefully, and it looks like it will be, it will probably be a plus,” Susan Dawood said.

    Baymeadows Park will be modeled after Southside’s Tapestry Park. 

    The plan includes 35,000 square feet of retail space, a 100-room hotel and hundreds of homes. 

    Organizers say the project makes changes to Baymeadows Road to ease traffic. 

    Neighbors are skeptical the plans will accommodate for increased traffic.

    “I don’t think that’s enough, but they’re moving in the right direction,” homeowner Carey Foltz said.

    Councilman Danny Becton is confident the design will improve property values and quality of life at no cost to taxpayers.

    Groundbreaking on the commercial structure is scheduled for Fall 2018.

    The retail space is expected to be complete in Spring 2020.

