Neighbors skeptical of plans for Baymeadows Park in Jacksonville

Jacksonville city leaders announced plans for a new residential and commercial development on the site of the former Baymeadows Golf Club on Wednesday.
Neighbors tell Action News Jax they’ve watched the area fall into disrepair since 2004.
#RightNow: Councilman Danny Benton announcing new plan to revitalize #Baymeadows. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/dWct30Idfn— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 2, 2018
“If it’s done right and it’s done tastefully, and it looks like it will be, it will probably be a plus,” Susan Dawood said.
Baymeadows Park will be modeled after Southside’s Tapestry Park.
The plan includes 35,000 square feet of retail space, a 100-room hotel and hundreds of homes.
Organizers say the project makes changes to Baymeadows Road to ease traffic.
Bay Park is a 6 acre project that will be similar to Tapestry Park on the #Southside. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/KLaHZNq2IW— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 2, 2018
Neighbors are skeptical the plans will accommodate for increased traffic.
“I don’t think that’s enough, but they’re moving in the right direction,” homeowner Carey Foltz said.
Ground breaking on #BaymeadowsPark commercial project will break ground Fall 2018 with completion set for Spring 2020. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/ZuEiSLzJcF— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 2, 2018
Councilman Danny Becton is confident the design will improve property values and quality of life at no cost to taxpayers.
Groundbreaking on the commercial structure is scheduled for Fall 2018.
The retail space is expected to be complete in Spring 2020.
Improvements to Baymeadows Rd. are part of revitalization plan for #BaymeadowsPark to lighten traffic. @actionnewsjax pic.twitter.com/2vrE3JHagY— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 2, 2018
