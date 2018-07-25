0 Police search for suspects in armed robbery of Neptune Beach restaurant

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - Police in Neptune Beach are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a local restaurant Tuesday night at gunpoint.

At approximately 9:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to The Loop at 211 3rd Street, next door to

the Neptune Beach police station.

Authorities said two masked men, one armed with a rifle, and the other with a handgun, forced their way past an employee through the back of the restaurant and forced their way into the manager’s office and stole cash.

Witnesses told police they saw the men get into a silver Ford Fusion and drive South on 2nd Street and were last seen driving West on Atlantic Boulevard.

Authorities said no one was hurt during the robbery.

"We were aware of it before we moved here, but Neptune Beach and Atlantic Beach are different because they are smaller," neighbor Gerry Clare said about the crime reported in the beaches community this summer.

Several incidents have occurred in Jacksonville Beach this summer, including a deadly shooting in June and a reported sexual assault.

The restaurant released the following statement Wednesday morning:

"The Loop is fully cooperating with the police on the investigation into last night's incident at the Neptune beach location. We are respecting the privacy of our employees at this time. We are thankful there were no injuries during this serious situation. The safety of our employees and guest is always our No. 1 priority. "

One suspect is described as a black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a yellow Van’s logo, sunglasses, and black and white Adidas shoes. The other suspect is described as a black male wearing dark clothing, a hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses.

BOLO (Limited info at this time); Two black males, one wearing dark grey hoodie w/ yellow 'vans' emblem on front, white & black Adidas shoes. The other suspect in dark hoodie. Last seen fleeing in silver Ford Fusion westbound on ATL Blvd.



Do not approach - Call police if seen — Neptune Beach Police (@NeptBchPolice) July 25, 2018

