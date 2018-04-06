New developments in a 2016 kidnapping case that ended in Jacksonville

More related news: Children found safe after intense land search in Putnam County
Jason Lenard Hayling, 44, faces kidnapping and a capital sexual battery charge for the 2016 kidnapping of a 7-year-old boy from Madison found in a Jacksonville neighborhood, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Hayling is a long-haul truck driver from Jacksonville. He has been in custody with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office since February.
VIDEO: This video shows an officer carrying the 7-year-old to a police cruiser after the little boy was found safe in #Jacksonville in 2016. In less than an hour, we expect to learn a major development in the case. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/OXi8sXvKNw— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) April 6, 2018
Police said that the young boy walked up to a home in the Marrietta neighborhood, saying he had been taken from outside of his home while he was playing.
Madison is a roughly two-hour drive from the River City.
The child had been the focus of an Amber Alert, but Action News Jax is now choosing not to name him or show his face because FDLE said he is a victim of abuse.
