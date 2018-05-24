New flights bring longer lines at Jacksonville International Airport

Travelers have noticed longer security lines at Jacksonville International Airport in recent months.
“Am I in Disney World? What’s all this line? It’s usually not like this,” one passenger said.
Related Headlines
Thursday, a spokesperson with the airport told Action News Jax the added flights are to blame for the wait times.
In April, Allegiant Airlines commissioned two new routes out of Jacksonville, and Frontier Airlines will be adding six nonstop flight destinations in the beginning of August.
“I don’t know what they would do to shorten their process, but I would think about it,” said Linda Povich as she waited in line.
Passengers questioned whether the airport can accommodate the current flight schedule.
JIA leaders said they are working with the airlines and the Transportation Security Administration to alleviate wait times.
The airport is working to acquire more TSA agents and recommends travelers arrive at the airport at least two hours early.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}