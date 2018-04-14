0 New LED street lights installed in Atlantic Beach

Streets in Atlantic Beach are now brighter at night as JEA works to install new LED light fixtures throughout the county.

JEA says the new fixtures use less energy and require less maintenance – saving customers money.

Some neighbors in Atlantic Beach said they feel the new lights make the neighborhood safer, while others say they’re just too bright.

“It removes the coziness of the neighborhood,” Jane Wytzka said.

One of the new LED lights is right outside her Atlantic Beach home.

“The lights are really bright. You could read a book. You could read a newspaper. It’s that bright,” she said.

Casey Jones also lives in Atlantic Beach. He said he contacted JEA immediately after seeing the new lights to let them know about the danger they posed to baby sea turtles.

You can tell if the bulbs in street lights on your road have been changed by looking under the bulb. You can see it says LED on this one @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/dpMmDfPpa0 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) April 13, 2018

“They go the wrong way because they’re attracted to the bright light. They look for the moon reflection in the water,” Jones said.

A JEA spokesperson said the agency made changes to two of the lights in Atlantic Beach after concerns from citizens.

Amber covers were placed over lights at Seventh Street and Beach and Twelfth Street and Beach, the spokesperson said.

JEA said approximately 70 percent of street lights in Jacksonville have been converted to LEDs and 40 percent in Atlantic Beach now have the new fixtures.

The agency says if anyone has concerns about the new lights, they should call JEA or their city government.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.