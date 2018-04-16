0 New pharmacy opens in heart of Jacksonville food desert

A pharmacy that just opened Monday is helping get critical medicine to people in an area of Jacksonville lean on resources.

The New Town Pharmacy sits near the corner of Myrtle Avenue and Moncrief Road, in the center of a food desert.

The pharmacy is full-service, with prescriptions for most health issues. It also offers a free delivery service for people living within a ten mile radius of the shop.

One customer told Action News Jax that before this pharmacy opened, some people would have to take two or three buses just to get to a pharmacy.

Dr. Albert Chester founded this pharmacy, and so far he’s hired three people and says his place is the only pharmacy within 3 miles of his store on the Northside.

“To put something in here, in a community where they can touch and reap the benefits, that here is priceless,” Chester said.

Dr. Chester says he takes some insurers and is working to add more. He’s also providing nutrition and medication educational courses for people.

The pharmacy is right in the middle of what is called a food desert, meaning there is limited access to places selling nutritious foods and medicine.

