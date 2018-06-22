0 New St. Johns County development causing safety concerns

ST. JOHNS, Fla. -

Neighbors in one of the fastest growing areas of St. Johns County said new development threatens children's safety.

Another 400 homes will soon go up at the intersection of Longleaf Pine and Veterans Parkway, less than a mile away from a Creekside High School.

“There’s just going to be a flood of traffic in the next couple of years when all these developments are done,” parent Gail Mitchell said.

“I’m sure the parents who are there are going to be upset about it,” a neighbor said.

Parents said they think once the new development is built, more stoplights or walkways should be added to this area to make it safer for students walking to school.

“With everything going on with schools right now, you need sidewalks. These children need protection,” Mitchell said.

A county spokesperson said that portions of Longleaf Pine Parkway and Veterans Parkway will be widened to four lanes.

While some are opposed to the growth, others welcome it.

“I think it’s all good for the county,” a neighbor said.

As for the safety concerns, a county spokesperson said that all roads will be constructed per county standards, which includes sidewalks and crosswalks.

