0 New summer program for families in one of Jacksonville's most violent neighborhoods

A new summer program is aimed at keeping young people off the streets and out of trouble in Grand Park.

The neighborhood in Northwest Jacksonville has developed a reputation as one of the most violent neighborhoods in the city.

“Historically, Grand Park, let me say, has been categorized as the most violent neighborhood. And there have been periods of time where that’s been true,” said Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams. “Ninety-nine percent of the good people who live in Grand Park, they go work every day, go to school every day. They are really held hostage by some of the violence in these neighborhoods.”

Community organizations are joining the city and law enforcement to create a fun place for Grand Park teens, kids and families to go on summer Friday nights.

The new program is called “The SPOT,” which stands for Safe Place for Our Teens.

Williams said he believes it will reduce crime.

“The more you strengthen communities, the more resilient they’re going to be to fight crime,” said Williams.

The SPOT will take place at Johnnie Walker Community Center on 2500 West 20th Street.

According to JSO Crime Mapping, there have been 39 crimes reported within a mile of the community center within the past month.

It’s the same community center where 14-year-old James Jeremiah Thomas was shot and killed in the parking lot on a summer Friday in 2014.

A few months later, 16-year-old Devron Crowden was shot to death near a bus stop less than a mile away from the Johnnie Walker Community Center.

Before Crowden was known to his friends by the nickname “Big Baby,” he was Laquinta Perry’s baby.

“It’s something we relive every day. It’s something you learn to deal with, but you don’t get over it,” said Perry.

Perry said that’s why a new summer program in her neighborhood is so important.

“It helps ease some of the pain a little bit, to see the kids smiling. To know that they do have a safe place to go to,” said Perry.

Action News Jax asked Operation Save Our Sons Founder Bishop John Guns how The SPOT will attract teens.

“You offer what they enjoy: music, food, basketball, dance. You create an environment for them to have fun,” said Guns.

The SPOT will be at the Johnnie Walker Community Center every Friday night starting at 6:30 p.m. from June 8 to July 29.

Community partners that want to get involved can call 904-768-7112 or email outreach@spmbcjax.org.

The city also hosts Summer Night Lights on Friday and Saturday nights at parks throughout Jacksonville.

