0 New youth homeless center in St. Augustine planning renovations to shelter more young adults

St. Johns County is one of Florida’s most affluent counties but even it struggles with a homeless teen and young adult population.

Now, a new center will help fill the gap for at-risk youth living on the streets.

It’s aptly called the Port in the Storm Homeless Youth Center. Its assistant director, Karen Hensel, gave Action News Jax a tour Thursday.

“Right now, it’s just a storage area, but from here on, it’s all going to be demolished and we will have dorms,” said Hensel.

The center has only been open for a couple of months but already it’s serving as a haven for vulnerable young adults.

“They can come in anywhere between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. We have food here. we have activities. We have an opportunity for them to meet with case managers,” said Hensel.

Plans to renovate are already underway to allow for 16 beds, eight for girls and eight for boys.

“Our staff said we could already fill those 16 beds without any problem. Yesterday, we had 15 kids here,” Hensel said.

The St. Johns County Public Schools District said there are currently about 671 homeless students, including 168 unaccompanied youth meaning they don’t have parents or guardians.

Port in the Storm is focusing on helping the youth that are alone.

“We’ve found that they’ve been really alone for a long time. They’re anxious for somebody to care about them,” said Hensel.

The center is not just a place to eat and sleep. It’s also where these young people can learn life skills and be connected to potential jobs.

Thanks to the center, homeless youth in St. Johns County now know they don’t have to weather the storm alone.

“This is a place where they can find hope,” said Hensel.

The center hopes to have the renovations done before Thanksgiving.

So far, it has raised $1.2 million in philanthropic donations but the entire project will cost $1.5 million.

If you’d like to make a donation visit stfrancisshelter.org/donate.htm or call 904-824-8987.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.