0 No arrests for murder of young Jacksonville family after four months

Friday marked four months since a baby and her young parents were murdered in their Arlington home.

Still, that family has few answers, and there have been no arrests.

On Dec. 13, baby Arielle Trotter and her parents, Ariyan Johnson and Quasean Trotter, were found dead in their home on India Avenue.

Arielle, 11 months old, died of smoke inhalation from a burning Christmas tree and her parents were shot and killed.

“They were a family,” said Arielle’s great-aunt, Juffure Richardson. “And someone took a part of my family away.”

“We can’t bring them back,” she added. “And I want justice for them, and I’m not going to give up.”

Friday, Richardson spoke for the first time.

She came with the 11-month old’s shoes, which have become a tragic and symbolic visual.

“When they murdered my little great-niece, my niece was learning how to walk, stumbling and falling, learning how to walk. She never got the chance to walk straight on her own,” Richardson said.

“So, every time I look at these shoes, I always picture my great niece learning how to walk, and I will never ever be able to see her walk.”

Friday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office would only say this an ‘Ongoing investigation. And that if anything new becomes releasable, it will be sent to everyone.’

But this family won’t stop until they get some answers.

“If you add my great-niece, my nephew-in-law, and my niece ages together, 20, 19 and 11 months. They’re not 40, together,” Richardson said. “That’s sad. And we need some justice for them.”

