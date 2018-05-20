No one hurt in fire on Jacksonville's Westside

Firefighters were able to quickly bring a residential fire under control on the Westside on Saturday night.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the shed fire in the 1800 block of Niblick Drive. Initially, firefighters thought there was someone inside the shed, but they didn't find anyone.
Related Headlines
Right now we’re on the corner of Hyde Grove & Niblick, just down the way from where a fire has happened.— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 19, 2018
Working to get more info from JSO/JFRD.
Here’s a look at the scene: @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ZGo3aOsaQg
It took crews 16 minutes to get the fire under control, JFRD said.
A neighbor nearby said the flames coming from the home were huge and she feared that the trees would catch fire.
A Jacksonville Sheriff's officer at the scene told Action News Jax no one was injured as a result of the fire.
A JSO officer on the scene tells me no one was hurt. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Wrqs5AJQhV— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 19, 2018
I just spoke to a neighbor who lives nearby, not even a block over. She tells me the flames were huge earlier and she feared the trees you see here would catch on fire. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/PbYCzEF5Sq— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 20, 2018
@JFRDJAX spokesman says they were initially looking for someone inside the home that caught fire on Niblick, but they didn’t find anyone. It took 16 minutes for fire crews to get blaze under control. However crews are still on scene. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/sVpivKOI2S— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 20, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}