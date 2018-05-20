  • No one hurt in fire on Jacksonville's Westside

    By: Action News Jax

    Firefighters were able to quickly bring a residential fire under control on the Westside on Saturday night.

    The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the shed fire in the 1800 block of Niblick Drive. Initially, firefighters thought there was someone inside the shed, but they didn't find anyone.

    It took crews 16 minutes to get the fire under control, JFRD said.

    A neighbor nearby said the flames coming from the home were huge and she feared that the trees would catch fire.

    A Jacksonville Sheriff's officer at the scene told Action News Jax no one was injured as a result of the fire.

