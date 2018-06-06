0 No timeline on when overturned crane at Vilano boat ramp will be back upright

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -

At the Vilano boat ramp near the Historic District of St. Augustine, a massive yellow crane stood upright for more than 24 hours. The big machine's extended boom was partially submerged in the inlet's water.

It took two cranes and workers more than a day to retrieve it.

A witness told Action News Jax he saw the crane Tuesday morning with a concrete boom attached to it, then it suddenly tipped and went into the water. Firefighters say a worker on the dock that was under construction received minor injuries, and was the only one hurt.

Janice Smith was one of several spectators mixed in with the fisherman offloading at the Vilano boat ramp Wednesday morning, and checked out the Beyel Brothers Crane & Rigging crane as it tilted upwards.

“It’s really shocking they're doing this work,” Smith said. “You’d think they have it balanced out; it’s just unbelievable.”

Marine electrician Robbie Hazouri helps build docks. He said the use of a crane from the ground to place concrete pylons in the water for the new dock stands out.

“Most guys build from the water with cranes on barges,” Hazouri said, “[Construction crews] build one at a time, these guys are building out.”

St. Johns County officials confirm contractors have flexibility on how they build; as long as it meets county standards, safety regulations and construction requirements, among other standards.

OSHA confirms they are investigating how the crane ended upright Tuesday morning, and a St. Johns County official said that investigation could take up to six months to complete.

OSHA also tells Action News Jax records show at least three incidents involving Beyel Brothers Crane & Rigging. One report from 2013 reveals a deck hand drowned after falling into the water while helping secure a tugboat to a barge. Phone calls to both Beyel Brothers Crane & Rigging and contractor Saboungi Construction were not returned as of Wednesday afternoon.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.