  • Jacksonville Beach police officer shot near Waffle House

    A Jacksonville Beach sergeant confirmed with Action News Jax that an officer was shot near the Waffle House on Beach Blvd. and 3rd St. Wednesday night.

    The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said that two people were transported to a hospital.

    Jacksonville Beach PD said that the injuries are not life-threatening. 

    According to police, the officer's patrol car was shot at while traveling in the 500 block of Beach Blvd. and the suspect fled to the area near the Waffle House on Beach Ave. near 3rd St. where gunfire was exchanged between the officer and the suspect. 

    The Jacksonville Beach mayor visited the officer at Memorial Hospital and said he's in stable condition and was "strong as an ox."

    The Jacksonville Beach PD announced just before 1 a.m. Thursday that the police officer was shot twice, but is in stable condition and in good spirits.

    The suspects condition is unknown at the time according to police. 

