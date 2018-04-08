Officer training for Jacksonville Guns & Hoses event passes away

A community is grieving after an Orange County corrections officer training for a Jacksonville charity boxing event died Sunday.
Jacksonville Guns and Hoses announced that Sgt. Jerry Haddock from Orlando died at the hospital at 1 a.m.
Haddock had been in critical condition since April 2 after he collapsed after finishing a training session for the upcoming Guns N’ Hoses event.
Guns and Hoses said in a Facebook post that the beloved officer had the "heart of a champion."
