  • Officer training for Jacksonville Guns & Hoses event passes away

    A community is grieving after an Orange County corrections officer training for a Jacksonville charity boxing event died Sunday. 

    Jacksonville Guns and Hoses announced that Sgt. Jerry Haddock from Orlando died at the hospital at 1 a.m. 

    Haddock had been in critical condition since April 2 after he collapsed after finishing a training session for the upcoming Guns N’ Hoses event. 

    Guns and Hoses said in a Facebook post that the beloved officer had the "heart of a champion." 

