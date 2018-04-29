  • Officers rescue two people stuck on jetty in Fernandina Beach

    A Fernandina Beach police officer came to the rescue just in time Satuday, saving two people stuck on a jetty. 

    The U.S. Coast Guard said the people were stuck in high tide at Fernandina Beach and couldn't walk back. 

    A Mayport unit was deployed, but later sent back because the officer was already at the scene rescuing t the people from the waves. 

    Officers from the Nassau County Sheriff's Office also assisted in retrieving the people. 

