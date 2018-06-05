Two taken to hospital, multiple displaced following San Marco apartment fire

The Red Cross has been requested following an apartment fire in San Marco.
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the fire in the 200 block of Lasalle Street is under control after crews pulled one person to safety.
Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, JFRD said.
At least eight adults were displaced by the fire.
I just got an #update from JFRD - they tell me 2 people taken to the hospital with minor injuries. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/J7YoTgArap— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 4, 2018
JFRD tells me the State Fire Marshal is on the way to investigate. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/nF1o3eWIEs— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 4, 2018
The downstairs apartment was severely damaged in this early morning fire on Lasalle Street....a quick response and aggressive attack kept this fire from being devastating to all that lived here. pic.twitter.com/M6fY6Wcv4H— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) June 4, 2018
