  • Two taken to hospital, multiple displaced following San Marco apartment fire

    The Red Cross has been requested following an apartment fire in San Marco. 

    Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the fire in the 200 block of Lasalle Street is under control after crews pulled one person to safety.

    Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, JFRD said. 

    At least eight adults were displaced by the fire. 

