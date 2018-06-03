  • Operation Gunny: Group raises funds to make Jacksonville veteran's home livable

    By: Brittney Donovan , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    A 22-year Marine Corps veteran's Jacksonville home is falling apart.

    His family and friends started "Operation Gunny" to raise funds to make it livable again.

    Related Headlines

    David Ayers says his uncle "Gunny" enlisted at age 17 and served as a gunnery sergeant in the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm.

    He says during his 22 years in the military, he also fought in Grenada and Somalia.

    "He was a career Marine. It's pretty much all he's known," Ayers said.

    Ayers said after his time in the military, Gunny continued to be a hard worker. He said at age 65, Gunny is looking to retire but his Jacksonville home is falling apart.

    "The house that he's living in is a double wide trailer that was built in the 70. The floor, over the years, is starting to crumble," Ayers said. 

    He said they've tried to patch up the floor over the years, but it's gotten to the point where it's unsafe.

    "Now it's just putting pieces of wood over whatever we can so he doesn't fall through, so his dogs don't fall through," he said.

    Ayers says his uncle is the first person to offer a helping hand when someone is in need.

    "He's an amazing guy, he really is. He'll do anything for anybody, always looking to help other people," he said.

    He said Gunny won't ask for help himself, but desperately needs it.

    "Not just him but all of our veterans, I believe they deserve a great amount of respect and help whenever needed," he said.

    Ayers said he's hoping to raise funds to fix his home -- or get him a new one. The mission to help get his uncle a safe place to live has been dubbed Operation Gunny.

    If you'd like to help the operation, you can contact Oldest City Detachment, The Marine Corps League in St. Augustine.

    The mailing address is Oldest City Detachment, Marine Corps League, PO Box 1752, St. Augustine, FL 32085​.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Operation Gunny: Group raises funds to make Jacksonville veteran's home livable

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville memorial honors 74 sailors killed in USS Frank E Evans disaster

  • Headline Goes Here

    Person hurt after tractor flipped into St. Johns River

  • Headline Goes Here

    Duval County | Three people shot in three separate incidents overnight

  • Headline Goes Here

    City of Jacksonville animal shelter critically full and how to help