  • Orange Park police: Woman accused of keying disabled veteran's truck at Winn-Dixie

    Orange Park police are searching for a woman accused of keying an 80-year-old disabled veteran's truck at a Winn-Dixie.

    The veteran told police he and his wife were leaving Winn-Dixie on Park Avenue Saturday when he saw his truck was damaged.

    The damage, estimated at $2,000, ran the length of the veteran's 2018 Chevrolet Colorado, the police report said.

    Officers released surveillance images of the woman believed to have keyed his truck.

    Officers said the woman appeared to get irritated in surveillance video when the veteran pulled into a parking space close to the woman.  

    The video showed the woman walk toward the veteran's truck nine minutes later.

    Video shows the woman walk extremely close to the truck then walk away at a faster pace, the police report said.

    The woman is the only person who walked next to the veteran's truck while he and his wife were shopping, police said.

    The woman got into a white or silver SUV, according to the report.

    She is described as a white female, 40 to 55 years old with blonde hair in a ponytail. She was wearing jeans, a black long sleeve shirt and a black and white scarf, police said.

    Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call 904-264-5555.

