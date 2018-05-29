  • Orsay holds fundraising event for employee who was stabbed near restaurant

    By: Danielle Avitable , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in a stabbing outside a popular restaurant in Five Points last week. Action News Jax learned that from the victim himself, who returned to the restaurant he worked at for a fundraiser for his medical bills.     

    Employees were “Working a shift for Jordan.”

    “Everyone here is donating their time to pull this off,” managing partner at Orsay, Jason Eddy said.

    But Monday night, Jordan White did show up at his job, but not to work his usual shift.

    “I felt overwhelmed in the best possible way,” White said.

    About a week ago, White was stabbed while in the Five Points area talking with a friend.

    “After he got me, he went to his car and walked away,” White said.

    White credits a metal clipboard he had on his back to saving his life.

    “It slid off of that and into my body which most likely saved my life. He missed a main artery by just a few millimeters,” White said.

    While sitting up in a restaurant booth, you wouldn’t think he went through serious surgery. His kidneys were lacerated and liver was punctured.

    The fundraiser Monday night at Orsay is going toward his medical bills and at least a hundred people showed up for raffles and a silent auction.

    “There’s a lot I wouldn’t be able to do without this and everyone here has helped do for me,” White said.

    White said Monday morning police called him and said the man who stabbed him was arrested.

    JSO said 56-year-old stabbing suspect, James Jackson, confessed to the stabbing and was arrested 2:18 a.m. Monday. Jackson has a previous charge of aggravated battery with a knife, authorities said. 

