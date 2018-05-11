0 Patrons noticing extra layer of security at THE PLAYERS Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -

For the first time, golf fans are having to walk through magnetometers, known more commonly as metal detectors at TPC Sawgrass when entering THE PLAYERS Championship.

The tournament's Executive Director Jared Rice said there’s no alarming reason behind the change.

He said it’s just to provide an extra layer of security.

Metal detectors at gates & armed guards walking with groups- Security is heightened this year at #ThePlayers. We’re LIVE at 6 on CBS47 & FOX30 with what patrons can expect for the weekend. @ActionNewsJax. pic.twitter.com/pErjAMfdXE — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 11, 2018

“The key is the safety of fans, and we have magnetometers out here, which is a new step taken this year, so we have a nice cadence of how fans get into the tournament and are going through our magnetometer to make sure that we have a safe experience out here,” Rice said.

At the gate, the Ludescher family found out the hard way you can bring the foldable chairs, just not the bag they come in.

“You absolutely cannot bring these,” Carrie Ludescher said. “Just plan to stand.”

It’s a common mistake here, and one they took in stride.

“It’s fair. I understand it,” Carrie Ludescher said. “It’s probably legitimate, and we understand. There’s always a need for safety, so no big deal.”

Action News Jax has told you about the restrictions on bags. The bags have to be clear if they're bigger than a certain size.

First-time patron Kevin Burroughs appreciated the extra layer of security.

“You can see what I have in my bag, so it’s a wonderful idea,” Burroughs said.

“[Does it] make you feel safer?” Action News Jax Reporter Russell Colburn asked.

“Absolutely, extremely safe,” Burroughs said.

