0 Pavilion at Durbin Park shopping center is months away from opening in St. Johns County

Dozens of stores will be opening in a major development in St. Johns County in the coming months.

The $100 million project called Pavilion at Durbin Park will feature hotels, housing, entertainment venues and bike trails.

New shopping options are on the way. And now we know when.

“It’s amazing. We are excited. We are excited to not have to travel very far to go anywhere,” neighbor Amber Martin said.

Walmart will be the first to open its doors in November. It’s part of the development near Interstate 95 and State Road 9B.

“We would rather have Target,” Martin said.

Many neighbors fought to keep it out. But, it’s coming.

“I’m not happy about that,” said Vadim Padlinov, another neighbor.

“We will still shop there,” Martin said.

Hey, St. Johns Co, new shopping options are on the way! I’ll tell you how soon coming up. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Vwgs8Y74h9 — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) April 25, 2018

On Tuesday night, Action News Jax learned 700,000 square feet of leasing space will be signed by November. Stores will start opening in January of next year. All stores in phase one will be open by March.

“I’m more excited about seeing what stores we are getting,” neighbor Richard Berrios said.

Neighbors are curious, but right now, the developer can’t say what other stores are coming, since deals are still being finalized.

In Phase Two, an entertainment and town center environment will be developed.

Developers said there’s a lot of activity happening, and can’t give a time on when it will open.

As the development moves forward, more neighbors are moving in. St. Johns County is the 22nd fastest growing county in the United States.

“Hopefully the traffic won’t get too crazy,” Berrios said.

Sure it’s dark and nothing happening now.... BUT Next year this time it will be a different story. A look at a major development in St. Johns at 11@ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/MfqxZd94o5 — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) April 25, 2018

Two main roads will be opening the second week of May – 9B and West Payton Parkway and First Coast Parkway off of Race Track Road.

What do you think about the forthcoming development? Share this post with your neighbors to let them know.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.