0 People urged to be more sympathetic about depression, suicide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

More and more people have lost a friend or loved one to suicide.

The numbers show the suicide rate in the United States increased more than 25% since 1999, according to the CDC.

“It’s just an overwhelming feeling of just like nothing would make me happy,” said Kerry Speckman.

While Speckman has never tried to take her life, she lives with depression and anxiety every day.

“I will not leave my house for three or four days at a time,” said Speckman.

Speckman was able to get help. But unfortunately others don’t get the help they need. Just this week – two celebrities, fashion designer Kate Spade and American chef Anthony Bourdain took their own lives.

They are among the thousands of people who die from suicide each year.

According to the CDC – in 2016 alone, about 45,000 lives were lost to suicide. In Florida, the suicide rate is rising by more than 10 percent since 1999.

“The problem is so big that the medical field can’t handle it on their own and the therapists and counselors say they’re swamped and overwhelmed,” said Jeanine Hoff, founder and president of Where is the Sunshine, a nonprofit helping people who struggle with mental disorders.

Hoff said suicide isn’t talked about enough.

“It’s not getting better, it’s only getting worse,” said Hoff.

Hoff’s nonprofit offers free services. She wants people who are struggling to know there is hope and help is out there.

“We want them to know they are loved and wanted in this community and that their lives matter and mean something,” Hoff said.

As for Speckman, she is now helping others and encouraging people to keep talking about it.

“My life is changed dramatically. It doesn’t even need to have a name, depression, anxiety bipolar, if you think you need help, please ask somebody for help,” Speckman said.

