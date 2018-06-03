0 Person hurt after tractor flipped into St. Johns River

One person was taken to the hospital after a tractor flipped into the St. Johns River in Jacksonville Sunday, officials said.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department was called to the 10000 block of Heckscher Drive Sunday afternoon.

Neighbors say a man was trapped after the tractor fell into the water behind a piece of property on Fort George Island.

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office crime scene unit was called to the property, and JSO officers took photos of the tractor.

It was still on its side Sunday evening.

Neighbors said they'd seen a man moving heavy rocks with the tractor during the past few days.

"He has been cleaning up his property and moving some really huge rocks, moving them down a little bit closer to the water," Lisa McDonald, who works nearby, said.

She said she's praying for family of the person hurt.

Officials did not say the extent of the person's injuries.

Neighbors tell me they believe the tide was higher when the tractor flipped. They say they’ve seen a man working on this property during the last few days @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/xmYcnWAvKo — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) June 3, 2018

