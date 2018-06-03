  • Person hurt after tractor flipped into St. Johns River

    Updated:

    One person was taken to the hospital after a tractor flipped into the St. Johns River in Jacksonville Sunday, officials said.

    Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department was called to the 10000 block of Heckscher Drive Sunday afternoon.

    Related Headlines

    Neighbors say a man was trapped after the tractor fell into the water behind a piece of property on Fort George Island.

    A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office crime scene unit was called to the property, and JSO officers took photos of the tractor.

    It was still on its side Sunday evening.

    Neighbors said they'd seen a man moving heavy rocks with the tractor during the past few days.

    "He has been cleaning up his property and moving some really huge rocks, moving them down a little bit closer to the water," Lisa McDonald, who works nearby, said.

    She said she's praying for family of the person hurt.

    Officials did not say the extent of the person's injuries.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Person hurt after tractor flipped into St. Johns River

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville memorial honors 74 sailors killed in USS Frank E Evans disaster

  • Headline Goes Here

    Operation Gunny: Group raises funds to make Jacksonville veteran's home livable

  • Headline Goes Here

    Duval County | Three people shot in three separate incidents overnight

  • Headline Goes Here

    City of Jacksonville animal shelter critically full and how to help