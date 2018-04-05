0 Pets rescued from trash compactor in Fernandina Beach will find new homes

Two rabbits and a pigeon that survived being put in a trash compactor will find new homes.

Their previous owner, Phu Tran, was arrested Wednesday, accused of trying to kill seven pets in his Fernandina Beach apartment complex’s trash compactor.

Nassau County Animal Services director Timothy Maguire said he thinks the only reason the two bunnies survived was that they were in a plastic pet carrier.

Maguire said he saw the pigeon walking around in the trash compactor.

“Animals feel pain. You know, they have feelings. I don’t understand what type of person would do that,” said Nassau County Animal Services veterinary technician Heather Pruitt.

Pruitt has been caring for the pets since their rescue.

“The pigeon is a little bit thin. One of the rabbits has a little bit of an eye injury. But otherwise, they came out surprisingly well,” said Pruitt. “I think they’ll be OK. They’ve been traumatized from the get-go, but being with a nice, quiet family, it’ll help them out a lot.”

Tran faces four felony animal cruelty charges.

Officials with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said a guinea pig and three birds died.

Neighbor Steve Belson told Action News Jax on Wednesday he saw what happened and tried to save the animals by hitting the emergency stop button.

“I saw him come out with a pet carrier. I saw a white bunny in there and he threw it in there,” said Belson.

An employee at Nassau Club Apartments told the Sheriff’s Office that Tran had been notified he was being fined $800 for having animals in his unit that were not allowed.



