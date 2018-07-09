0 Photo appears to show naked man tied to tree at Big Talbot Island State Park

A local mom took to Facebook after seeing what she said appeared to be a naked man tied to a tree at Big Talbot Island State Park.

A bizarre sighting at a state park in #Jacksonville. A woman posted these photos of what she says is a naked man tied to a tree at Big Talbot Island State Park — while children were around. On CBS47 at 5:15: I took her concerns to park management @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/vu9Ix8UJmp — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) July 9, 2018

She posted photos of a man she said was blindfolded and appeared to be naked -- while children and their families were on the beach Sunday.

“Kids probably don’t need to see that,” beachgoer Lindsay Bambino said. "I would be terrified."

She was at Big Talbot Island State Park with her family Monday.

“I don’t know how I would react,” Lauren Bambino said. “I would be concerned, that’s scary.”

In one photo, what looked like a tripod and camera could be seen.

The woman who posted the photos said she called police and reported the indecent exposure.

Action News Jax reached out to park managers who said they didn’t have much information about the incident. They said they believed it was a Facebook prank and that it's not clear if the photos were taken at the park.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which oversees parks in Florida, sent Action News Jax a park rule stating individuals were prohibited from exposing themselves at the park.

A mother visiting from North Carolina said she also would’ve alerted authorities.

“We would’ve called the police and probably would’ve relocated after talking with them,” Kelly Stamey said.

Action News Jax reached out to JSO to find out if officers responded to the park. We are still waiting to hear back.

For now, what the man was doing on the beach remains a mystery.

