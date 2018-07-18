Photos: Crash blocks I-95 in Camden County

A crash is blocking northbound lanes of I-95 near Dover Bluff Road in Camden County.
Photos show an overturned car on the shoulder of the highway. You can also see a helicopter and several ambulances at the scene.
Related Headlines
Action News Jax is working to learn more about the crash.
Watch CBS47 at 5 for the latest information.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}