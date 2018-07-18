  • Photos: Crash blocks I-95 in Camden County

    Updated:

    A crash is blocking northbound lanes of I-95 near Dover Bluff Road in Camden County.

    Photos show an overturned car on the shoulder of the highway. You can also see a helicopter and several ambulances at the scene.

    Related Headlines

    Action News Jax is working to learn more about the crash.

    Watch CBS47 at 5 for the latest information.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories