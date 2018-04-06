Plane crashes in Palatka; fourth crash for county in 2018

Emergency personnel are responding to a small plane crash in Palatka on Friday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said the plane crash happened at 121 Crystal Cove Drive, and rescuers were able to get civilians out of the water.
Related Headlines
The city and the surrounding area has recently had several plane crashes.
Photos: Planes collide into each other in Putnam County
In March, two people were hurt after a small plane crashed off Reid Street. Another incident happened in February after a small plane crash-landed behind a home off Dogwood Road.
#ANJaxBreaking @PutnamCountySO confirms there's been a crash involving a sea plane. Witnesses were able to get passengers out of the water. I'm on my way to the scene now in the Palatka area @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/2GqVWO1KyM— Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) April 6, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}