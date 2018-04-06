  • Plane crashes in Palatka; fourth crash for county in 2018

    Updated:
    PALATKA, Fla. -

    Emergency personnel are responding to a small plane crash in Palatka on Friday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

    Authorities said the plane crash happened at 121 Crystal Cove Drive, and rescuers were able to get civilians out of the water.

    Related Headlines

    The city and the surrounding area has recently had several plane crashes. 

    Photos: Planes collide into each other in Putnam County 

    In March, two people were hurt after a small plane crashed off Reid Street. Another incident happened in February after a small plane crash-landed behind a home off Dogwood Road. 

