P!NK's 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour' coming to Jacksonville in 2019

Grammy-award winning artist P!NK is bringing her Beautiful Trauma World Tour to Jacksonville in 2019.
The "What About Us" singer is extending the current tour into 2019, including a stop at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
In addition to featuring P!NK's hits such as "Get The Party Started" and "Just Give Me A Reason," her shows feature elaborate dance numbers, acrobatic stunts and visually stunning props. Other cities added to the tour include Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Atlanta.
Fans will be able to register for tickets Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform now through Sunday at 10 p.m. by clicking here. Presale tickets for registered fans will go on sale beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m., while limited supplies last.
Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details, visit www.citiprivatepass.com.
U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem one physical copy of P!NK’s album “Beautiful Trauma.” All albums must be redeemed by the end of the tour in May 2019. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday at livenation.com and are also available at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Office located at Veterans Memorial Arena.
