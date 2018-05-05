0 Police: Body of man who jumped in creek after high-speed chase pulled from water

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of notifying a man’s next of kin after a dive team recovered his body in a Dinsmore park creek.

Deputies say the man led them on a 15-minute, 100-mph chase over county lines before he jumped in a creek.

Police say they first recognized there was a problem when the man refused to pull over for a routine stop for taillights.

Police say they later found methamphetamine and needles in the car when they searched it.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper says the man had a cryptic exchange with deputies.

“He says he was not going back to jail. His father just died. He didn’t have anything to live for," Leeper said. "And then he went under the water.”

Two Nassau County deputies chased the man south on U.S.1.

They say he tried to hit one of their cruisers before he drove into a ditch and fled on foot into the water.

Sheriff Bill Leeper said “He obviously knew he had drugs in the vehicle. He didn’t have to jump in that water.”

We asked the sheriff about the department's policy on whether deputies will intervene after a suspect places their life in danger.

In response, the sheriff says it’s situational. “You never know what he has with him, any weapons or anything,” Leeper said.

The sheriff says the man was driving his girlfriend’s vehicle and that she has been notified.

He says he couldn’t find an arrest history on the man in Nassau County, but he is looking in other jurisdictions.



