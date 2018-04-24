Police investigate crash with injuries on Timuquana Road in Jacksonville

Jacksonville police are responding to a crash with injuries that involved children on Monday evening.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent out an alert just before 9 p.m. saying all southbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard were closed at Timuquana Road because of the accident.
A witness said she saw children taken to the ambulance.
Here's a better look at two of the cars involved. Witnesses tell me multiple children were injured. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/hDyJZSCOti— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) April 24, 2018
A witness said a vehicle southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard hit a vehicle waiting at a redlight. That car then pushed the car in front of it, creating a domino effect.
A total of five cars were affected, the witness said.
The driver has been detained in a suspected DUI situation, according to JSO officers at the scene.
Scene is clearing. Police say there are multiple injuries including to children, but they are minor. One driver was detained, suspected DUI situation. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/M26VQ7YR2T— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) April 24, 2018
