  • Police investigate crash with injuries on Timuquana Road in Jacksonville

    Jacksonville police are responding to a crash with injuries that involved children on Monday evening.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent out an alert just before 9 p.m. saying all southbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard were closed at Timuquana Road because of the accident. 

    A witness said she saw children taken to the ambulance.

    A witness said a vehicle southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard hit a vehicle waiting at a redlight. That car then pushed the car in front of it, creating a domino effect.

    A total of five cars were affected, the witness said. 

    The driver has been detained in a suspected DUI situation, according to JSO officers at the scene. 

