0 Jacksonville police: Woman found laying in puddle of blood

Officers found a woman's body after a 911 caller reported seeing someone laying in a puddle of blood at a Jacksonville home, according to police.

Police were called to Mossbrook Court off Chaffee Road and Normandy in the Cherokee Cove subdivision just after 9 a.m.

JSO says they were called to Mossbrook Ct. around 9:15. They say a woman between 50-60 years old found dead in a puddle of her blood. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/rdq65znJ4a — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 19, 2018

Police said a neighbor saw a woman laying in a puddle of blood and called police.

Officers tell Action News Jax Beth Rousseau that the woman had extensive injuries and they are working to determine what caused them.

They are also working to identify the woman. They say she is a black woman who appears to be between 50 to 60 years old.

A woman just walked up crying, saying her mother lives inside the home where police are investigating. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/ECamobcj5f — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 19, 2018

Officers say they are waiting for a search warrant to enter the house.

Watch CBS47 at 5 for the latest on this developing story.

Investigators have a cul-du-sac with at least 4 homes taped off @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/93TxDm1cvw — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 19, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.