  • Jacksonville police: Woman found laying in puddle of blood

    By: Brittney Donovan , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    Officers found a woman's body after a 911 caller reported seeing someone laying in a puddle of blood at a Jacksonville home, according to police.

    Police were called to Mossbrook Court off Chaffee Road and Normandy in the Cherokee Cove subdivision just after 9 a.m.

    Police said a neighbor saw a woman laying in a puddle of blood and called police.

    Officers tell Action News Jax Beth Rousseau that the woman had extensive injuries and they are working to determine what caused them. 

    They are also working to identify the woman. They say she is a black woman who appears to be between 50 to 60 years old.

    Officers say they are waiting for a search warrant to enter the house.

