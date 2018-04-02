Police investigate death involving vehicle with holes in it

Police are investigating a death in Northwest Jacksonville Sunday night, police said.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the death happened in the area of Dunn Avenue and Lem Turner Road.
Action News Jax is at the scene and it appears a vehicle is involved in the death.
Police are expected to provide more information in a briefing at the scene.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News for the latest. Download our news app to receive updates.
UPDATE FROM #JSO. Reported undetermined death near Dunn/Lem Turner. Sgt Ford will speak with the media at the Walgreens located at Lem Turner/Dunn at 2310 hours.@ActionNewsJax— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) April 2, 2018
Detectives are focusing their energy around this car. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/qtwDyUgB9T— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) April 2, 2018
When detectives shine their flashlights on this car you can see massive holes on the passenger side. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/1ecaZ9QiZC— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) April 2, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}