  • Police investigate death involving vehicle with holes in it

    Police are investigating a death in Northwest Jacksonville Sunday night, police said.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the death happened in the area of Dunn Avenue and Lem Turner Road. 

    Action News Jax is at the scene and it appears a vehicle is involved in the death. 

    Police are expected to provide more information in a briefing at the scene.

