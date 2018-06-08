  • Police investigate reported shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after an adult was shot several times Friday morning in the Moncrief area of Northwest Jacksonville.

    Police said ShotSpotter technology alerted them to the shooting in the 1000 block of West 29th Street.

    The person shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

    Officers are talking to neighbors and witnesses to piece together what led up to the shooting.

    Police said no suspect information is available at this time.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

