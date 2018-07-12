0 Police: Suspects in Jacksonville Beach murder surrender in Hawaii

Jacksonville Beach police say two men wanted in the murder of 23-year-old Leon Bennett are in custody in Hawaii.

Shaquille Walker, 24, and Jose Emmanuel Lebron, 29, turned themselves in Tuesday at 5:15 Honolulu time, according to the Honolulu PD.

Bennett, a father of two small children and aspiring rapper, was shot and killed after he got into a fight with a group of people near the Pier Cantina on June 24, police say.

Jacksonville Beach police released pictures on July 3 of two men they said are tied to Bennett’s death. Shaquille Walker and Jose Lebron Emanuel were wanted for tampering with evidence.

Walker was also accused of carrying a concealed gun.

Jacksonville Beach investigators got word Wednesday that the two men turned themselves in to the Honolulu Police Department in Honolulu, Hawaii.

They are in custody and awaiting extradition to Duval County, police said.

Wednesday, Bennett’s family and friends gathered at a memorial to the young father. But this time it wasn’t to grieve, but to celebrate the arrests of the two suspects.

“We’re at the stage where we can finally get in court and have justice for my son, and have justice for his children,” said Bennett’s mother, Rhonda Kelly.

Action News Jax went to Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Pat Dooley about the case.

“We think we have everyone involved,” Chief Dooley said.

“Do you believe you’ll end up charging them with Murder?” Action News Jax Reporter Russell Colburn asked.

“(It’s) hard to say. We’ve got a lot of investigative work left to do,” Chief Dooley replied.

As for Bennett’s family, they're looking forward to justice and closure.

“I have confidence that this is it,” Kelly said.

