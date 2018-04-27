Police: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp streaker exposed himself to juveniles

The man who police say streaked across the baseball field at a Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game on Thursday night has been identified.
Dante Michael Koonce, 20, is facing charges of lewd/lascivious conduct and disorderly intoxication, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrest report.
Koonce jumped over the right field wall with only a pair of boxers on, entered the field and removed his boxers, according to the report.
He attempted to jump over the center field fence, but could not make it, so he went over the lower wall in left field and was then tackled by a witness.
Koonce ran by several unknown juvenile victims with his penis exposed, the report detailed.
A Jumbo Shrimp employee said he observed Koonce running on the field and acting intoxicated.
As of Friday afternoon, Koonce was still being held in the Duval County Jail.
