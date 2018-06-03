Police: Jacksonville man dies after hitting mailbox, curb and car on his motorcycle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man died early Saturday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle in Mandarin.
Brett Wheatley, 22, was driving on Delor Drive when he hit a mailbox, curb and parked car, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
JSO said Wheatley wasn't wearing a helmet.
This is the 76th traffic fatality in Duval County this year and the third single-motorcycle crash.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}