Police: Jacksonville man dies after hitting mailbox, curb and car on his motorcycle

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man died early Saturday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle in Mandarin. 

    Brett Wheatley, 22, was driving on Delor Drive when he hit a mailbox, curb and parked car, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

    JSO said Wheatley wasn't wearing a helmet.

    This is the 76th traffic fatality in Duval County this year and the third single-motorcycle crash.

