0 Missing Florida teen found in Westside Jacksonville apartment, authorities say

May 4, 2018 UPDATE: Taylor County authorities say that 14-year-old Quinton Brubaker-Gass Jr., who had been missing since Wednesday, has been found.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said he was found in an apartment in Westside Jacksonville. The family's vehicle he had left with has been recovered, police say.

Quinton Brubaker-Gass, Jr. has been located in #Jacksonville inside an apartment on the Westside. The vehicle has also been recovered.



Thanks to the good citizen who called in what they saw. When we work together, things get resolved quickly. #JSO #JAX https://t.co/dqcY2egD7y — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2018

Original story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen boy who may be in Jacksonville or the surrounding areas.

Quinton Brubaker-Gass, Jr., 14, was reported missing in Perry, Florida, on Wednesday. An investigation determined that he may be in the area.

Quinton may be driving a black 2015 Chrysler Town and Country van with the Florida tag HYZ Z61.

(1/2) Quinton’s mother: “I have no idea why he would do the things he is doing. We adopted Jr & his brother last September. They seemed so happy. We love them so much. I don't know why he would steal my car and wallet.” @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/4Qa48aCBE2 — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 4, 2018

(2/2) Quinton’s mother: ”We are all so distraught and heartbroken. Jr has 7 siblings and 2 very worried parents that are a mess right now.” @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/4Qa48aCBE2 — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 4, 2018

#Missing - Please RT



Quinton Brubaker-Gass, Jr.

14 years old

5’3”, 110 pounds



May be driving black, 2015, Chrysler van with Florida tag HYZZ61. pic.twitter.com/7VYp0cOyiB — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2018

He is described as a black teen and weighs about 110 pounds. Authorities say he is 5 foot 3 inches tall.

We attempted to learn more from both the Perry Police Department and Taylor County Sheriff’s Office but neither would provide information on the case.

JSO says due to the circumstances involved in the disappearance of the teen, they are seeking assistance in ascertaining his safety.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry issued a Tweet, pleading with the public to help find Quinton, calling him a family friend:

Family friend. We love this young man. Have you seen him? https://t.co/wfsa8IGvDh — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) May 4, 2018

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Quinton is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

