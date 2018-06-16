0 Police: Naked man at local beach waves to teenage girls while touching himself

Right now police are trying to find a man accused of exposing himself to teen girls at a local beach.

“Bottomless guy, like I said just running down the beach, running away,” said Chad Fulcher, a witness.

Fulcher said his vacation plans didn’t include a naked man running down the beach, near Beach Access 4 North.

“I don’t have many words for a guy like that,” he said.

Just minutes before Fulcher saw the guy running from police – officers said he exposed himself to three teen girls walking the beach around 2 p.m.

According to a police report, the teen girls noticed a man in his late 40’s sitting near the sand dunes, with no pants on.

The teens said he then stood up, waved at them while touching himself.

“That’s not good, that’s messed up,” said Richmond Green, a beachgoer.

Police said the girls then took off and called 911.

“Those poor girls,” said Jade Summers, another beachgoer.

Dozens of officers searched the area, but couldn’t find the man.

“I mean it’s completely inappropriate,” Summers said.

Beachgoers said they are disgusted he did that in a public place with so many kids and teens around.

“I don’t want to see that anywhere, not just the beach, but especially where people are trying to do their vacations and have their kids,” said Green.

This weekend, police said there will be extra officers on the beach.

For Fulcher it’s a vacation he’ll never forget. But a naked man running down the beach wasn’t the memory he had in mind.

“It’s a shame, it really is a shame. Come to a place like this and that happen,” Fulcher said.

