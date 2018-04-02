Police respond to shooting, crashes in Jacksonville

A man has been hospitalized following a shooting that led to two crashes Sunday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to several reports about a shooting involving multiple crashes in the 1400 block of North Jefferson Street.
A 29-year-old man was shot in his lower right leg while in a vehicle at the entrance of Blodgett Villas. Police said the victim tried to flee from the shooter but crashed into a fence.
Officers tells @ActionNewsJax received simultaneous calls regarding a traffic crash and a shooting in the 1400 block of N. Jefferson St. pic.twitter.com/baNHu79DmE— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) April 2, 2018
Police said the shooter, who was also in a vehicle at the time of the shooting, pursued the victim and also crashed a dark green vehicle in the 1500 block of North Jefferson Street.
The shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.
The victim is expected to survive his injuries.
Authorities said the public is not endangered.
The investigation is ongoing.
