Police searching for ATM robbery suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of stealing money out of the hands of a woman while she was making an ATM deposit, according to a tweet by JSO.
Police say this took place at a Wells Fargo on Beach Boulevard; the suspect grabbed the woman's wrist and took the money from her hand.
The suspect is described as a male, 25 to 27 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9, thin build, wearing an Avengers hat, according to JSO.
Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS (8477).
ATM robbery suspect sought. Keep your eyes peeled for this guy and this hat. Ripping money out of the hands of a woman when she was making an ATM deposit. Help us catch this guy. Please RT! pic.twitter.com/Zijv5MXZqc— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 13, 2018
