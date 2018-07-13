  • Police searching for ATM robbery suspect

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of stealing money out of the hands of a woman while she was making an ATM deposit, according to a tweet by JSO.

    Police say this took place at a Wells Fargo on Beach Boulevard; the suspect grabbed the woman's wrist and took the money from her hand.

    The suspect is described as a male, 25 to 27 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9, thin build, wearing an Avengers hat, according to JSO.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS (8477).

