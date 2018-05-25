0 Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Jacksonville 9-year-old girl

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing Jacksonville girl.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office began searching for missing 9-year-old Camille Wesley Corbett on Friday morning.

MISSING JACKSONVILLE GIRL UPDATE: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for missing Jacksonville 9-year-old Camille Corbett: https://t.co/o0s3kRimIH pic.twitter.com/Fom7qq1kOl — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 25, 2018

Camille was last seen Friday morning on the Northside at a home in the area of 8th Avenue and Prospect Street.

JSO said the person that reported the child missing believes she left the residence around 5 a.m.

It is unknown at this time where Camille may have went to authorities said.

Camille is described as a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds, police said.

She may be wearing a white shirt with purple pajamas pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Camille is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Breaking: Missing 9-year-old girl. @JSOPIO asking public's help finding Camille Wesley Corbett. She left home in area of 8th Avenue and Prospect St. around 5am. If you see her call JSO at 904-630-0500. pic.twitter.com/D1rGnrtCDs — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) May 25, 2018

#JSO is searching for missing 9-year-old Camille Wesley Corbett. She’s believed to have left her house around 5 a.m. Officers are searching for her in the area of 8th Avenue and Prospect Street @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/EhdN2lGbO0 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) May 25, 2018

Camille is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 90 lbs. She was wearing a white shirt and purple pajama pants but may have changed.



Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 https://t.co/ovmrmDVYT6 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) May 25, 2018

#JSO was called to the area of 8th Avenue and Prospect Street just after 8 a.m. Officers were told Camille may have left her house around 5 a.m. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/wiA9KCSYa3 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) May 25, 2018

I just spoke with Camille’s dad, he says he doesn’t know where she could’ve gone. Says she doesn’t normally hangout away from the house @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/ilPbLudoNd — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) May 25, 2018

There are several police cars here at Stokes Boatramp, working to find out if this is related to the search for Camille. It’s just down the road from her home @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/u2jiovNdwb — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) May 25, 2018

Fire rescue just got to the boat ramp where JSO is gathered. This is near the area where police are searching for 9-year-old Camille Corbett @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/QBFnA0wpoF — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) May 25, 2018

More police vehicles also pulling in. JSO not saying why they’re gathered here. PIO said there is an active search for the missing child in the area @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/cWCi1Fpvrf — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) May 25, 2018

Camille’s family says they don’t have any new information at this time. They’re asking for prayers as JSO continues to search for the 9-year-old girl @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/kLrkPghzCH — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) May 25, 2018

A family member tells me recruits from the police academy are going to come out and help them knock on doors looking for information about Camille’s disappearance @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/HTBAZUvf72 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) May 25, 2018

This is a poster for Camille Wesley Corbett, who has now been missing for 9 hours. #JSO and JFRD are gathered at 2 areas near her home. I’m told they’re working on laying out a grid search @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/VchBwm2ixq — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) May 25, 2018

JFRD is staging at a second area off Lem Turner Road. I’m told firefighters will be searching by foot and with K9s @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/cWCi1Fpvrf — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) May 25, 2018

