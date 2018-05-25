  • Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Jacksonville 9-year-old girl

    Updated:
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing Jacksonville girl.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office began searching for missing 9-year-old Camille Wesley Corbett on Friday morning.

    Camille was last seen Friday morning on the Northside at a home in the area of 8th Avenue and Prospect Street.

    JSO said the person that reported the child missing believes she left the residence around 5 a.m. 

    It is unknown at this time where Camille may have went to authorities said. 

    Camille is described as a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds, police said.

    She may be wearing a white shirt with purple pajamas pants.

    Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Camille is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

